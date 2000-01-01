Emerita Resources Corp (TSX:EMO)

North American company
Market Info - EMO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EMO

  • Market CapCAD4.300m
  • SymbolTSX:EMO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA29102L4064

Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with its primary focus on the Las Morras Property and a new project located in Spain.

Latest EMO news

