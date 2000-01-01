Company Profile

Emerson Electric is a multi-industrial conglomerate that operates under two business platforms: Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The latter is further subdivided into two operating segments: climate technologies, which sells HVAC and refrigeration products and services, as well as tools and home products, which sells tools and compressors, among other products and services. Commercial and residential solutions boasts several household brands, including Copeland, InSinkErator, and RIDGID. Automation solutions is most known for its process manufacturing solutions, which consists of measurement instrumentation, as well as valves and actuators, among other products and services. About half of the firm’s geographic sales take place in the United States.Emerson Electric Co is engaged in designing and supplying products and technology, and delivering engineering services and solutions in industrial, commercial and consumer markets.