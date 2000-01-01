Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp operates in the consumer electronics industry. The company designs, sources, imports and markets a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products, and licenses the Emerson trademark for a domestically and internationally. The breadth of products offered encompass televisions, digital versatile disc players and video cassette recorders, audio accessories, microwave ovens, home theatre, high-end audio products, office products, mobile stereo and wireless products.Emerson Radio Corp designs, sources, imports and markets housewares and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others for products domestically and internationally.