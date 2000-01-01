Eminence Enterprise Ltd (SEHK:616)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 616
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 616
- Market CapHKD96.870m
- SymbolSEHK:616
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINBMG0094B1054
Company Profile
Eminence Enterprise Ltd is engaged in the property investment, comprising the ownership and rental of investment properties, property development, garment sourcing and export businesses, securities investment and loan financing business.