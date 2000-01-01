Company Profile

Emmi AG is a Swiss dairy products manufacturer. The company generates revenue in Switzerland (more than half of the revenue), the Americas, other European countries, and the rest of the world (below 5%). By product category, dairy products, cheese, and fresh products are the largest segments. The company also offers powder/concentrates among other products/services. The company's key brands include Caffe Latte, YoQua and Jogurtpur in the fresh products category, and Kaltbach and Der Scharfe Maxx in the cheese segment.Emmi AG is a Swiss milk processor and engaged in the development, production and marketing of an array of dairy and fresh products as well as the production, ageing and trade of Swiss cheeses.