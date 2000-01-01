Emmis Communications Corp Class A (NASDAQ:EMMS)

North American company
Market Info - EMMS

Company Info - EMMS

  • Market Cap$52.300m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EMMS
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2915254005

Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corp is a diversified media company engaged in radio broadcasting. It owns around 10 FM and AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Austin, Indianapolis and Terre Haute, IN.

