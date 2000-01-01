Emperor Culture Group Ltd (SEHK:491)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 491
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 491
- Market CapHKD257.070m
- SymbolSEHK:491
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG3036H1079
Company Profile
Emperor Culture Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in films and television (TV) series-related businesses.