Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EMP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EMP
- Market CapAUD2.650m
- SymbolASX:EMP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000EMP8
Company Profile
Emperor Energy Ltd, formerly Oil Basins Ltd is engaged in exploring oil and gas in the offshore Gippsland Basin waters of south-eastern Australia, the onshore Canning Basin of Western Australia and the offshore Carnarvon Basin waters of Western Australia.