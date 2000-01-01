Company Profile

Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd is a Macao-based company which is active in hospitality and gaming industry. The company is the engaged provision of gaming-related marketing and public relation services in the casino of the Grand Emperor Hotel, the operation of a mass market hall, VIP room and slot machine hall operations. It is also engaged in the hotel operation of Grand Emperor Hotel and the Inn Hotel Macau. The company manages its business in two segments namely gaming operation and hotel operation. It generates the majority of its revenue from gaming operation in Macau.Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd is active in hospitality and gaming industry. It provides marketing and public relation services in the casino, operation of mass market hall and slot machine hall operations including provision of gaming-related services.