Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd (SEHK:296)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 296
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 296
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:296
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- Currency
- ISINBMG313891027
Company Profile
Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd is a Macao-based company which is active in hospitality and gaming industry. The company is the engaged provision of gaming-related marketing and public relation services in the casino of the Grand Emperor Hotel, the operation of a mass market hall, VIP room and slot machine hall operations. It is also engaged in the hotel operation of Grand Emperor Hotel and the Inn Hotel Macau. The company manages its business in two segments namely gaming operation and hotel operation. It generates the majority of its revenue from gaming operation in Macau.Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd is active in hospitality and gaming industry. It provides marketing and public relation services in the casino, operation of mass market hall and slot machine hall operations including provision of gaming-related services.