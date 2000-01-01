Company Profile

Emperor International Holdings Ltd operates in the property sales, property rentals, and hotel businesses with properties in Hong Kong, Macau, and other international locations. The group's segments are lease of properties, properties development, and hotel & hotel related operations. The lease of properties segment consists of completed investment properties held for rental purpose. The properties development segment consists of property development and redevelopment for sale. The hotel & hotel related operations segment consists of operations in Hong Kong and Macau. Large and approximately equal portions of the company's revenue are derived from hotel operations and property development for sale. A majority of the company's revenue is derived from customers in Hong Kong.Emperor International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in property investments, property development and hospitality in the Greater China and overseas.