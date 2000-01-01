Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd (SEHK:887)

APAC company
Company Profile

Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd is a Hong Kong-based retailer of European-made internationally renowned watches, together with self-designed fine jewellery products under its own brand, Emperor Jewellery.

