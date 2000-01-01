Company Profile

Empire Energy Group Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on onshore long-life oil and gas fields, in the USA. It is engaged in acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of oil and natural gas. It caters owners of domestic pipelines and refiners located in Pennsylvania, New York, and Kansas in the United States. It holds two exploration licences and five licence applications in the McArthur Basin, in the Northern Territory. It operates in two segments Oil and Gas, and Investment. The Oil and gas operations include all oil and gas operations located in the USA. The Investments segment includes all investments in listed and unlisted entities. The majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil and gas and operation of wells.Empire Energy Group Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on onshore long-life oil and gas fields, in the USA. Its segments are Oil and gas and Investments.