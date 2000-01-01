Empire Industries Ltd (TSX:EIL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EIL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EIL
- Market CapCAD42.800m
- SymbolTSX:EIL
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- Currency
- ISINCA2917471039
Company Profile
Empire Industries Ltd designs, fabricates, manufactures, erects and sells proprietary engineered products internationally. It operates in the segments of Media based attractions, Steel fabrication services and Corporate division.