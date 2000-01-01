Company Profile

Empire Metals Ltd is a copper and gold development and exploration company that operates in Georgia on the prolific Tethyan Belt. Its activity is to implement its mineral exploration strategy to advance projects towards defining a sufficient in-situ mineral resource to support a detailed feasibility study towards mine development and production. The company's project portfolio includes Kvemo Bolnisi, and Tsitel Sopeli. It has a non-core gold exploration portfolio in Austria which includes the historic producing mine at Rotgulden as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS Project. The company operates in the UK, Georgia, and Austria.Georgian Mining Corp is a copper and gold development and exploration company that operates mainly in Georgia on the prolific Tethyan Belt.