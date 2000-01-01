Empire Oil & Gas NL (ASX:EGO)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EGO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EGO
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:EGO
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000EGO3
Company Profile
Empire Oil & Gas NL is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.Empire Oil & Gas NL is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It produces and explores onshore conventional gas with assets in the Perth Basin in Western Australia. Its properties include Red Gully Processing Facility and Lockyer Deep.