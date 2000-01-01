Empire Resources Ltd (ASX:ERL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ERL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ERL
- Market CapAUD5.390m
- SymbolASX:ERL
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ERL6
Company Profile
Empire Resources Ltd is a mining and exploration company. Its portfolio comprises of industrial metals such as gold, copper and nickel. It also develops precious and base metal projects. Yuinmery being one of its project.