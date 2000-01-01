Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust operates as a pure-play greater New York and Manhattan-focused REIT, featuring its landmark Empire State Building office and observation deck. The company owns and operates around 10 million square feet of office space, about 80% of which is located in Manhattan.Empire State Realty Trust Inc owns, operates, acquires and repositions properties such as Empire State Building, One Grand Central Place in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Observatory.