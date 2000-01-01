Empiric Student Property (LSE:ESP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ESP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ESP
- Market Cap£574.810m
- SymbolLSE:ESP
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Residential
- Currency
- ISINGB00BLWDVR75
Company Profile
Empiric Student Property PLC is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in investing in and managing premium purpose-built student accommodation in central locations.