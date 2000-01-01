Company Profile

Employers Holdings Inc provides workers' compensation insurance, primarily to small businesses in low- to medium hazard industries. Its customers are employers, and the insurance premiums that those employers pay accounts for more than 90% of total company revenue. Substantially all of the remaining revenue is generated through investments. The company operates exclusively in the United States, and it generates more than half of its business in California. By industry, the company has the most exposure to restaurants, which account for roughly a fourth of the total premiums the company earns.Employers Holdings Inc is engaged in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry. The company provides workers' compensation insurance and related services to select, small American businesses.