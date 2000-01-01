Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EIG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EIG
- Market Cap$1.376bn
- SymbolNYSE:EIG
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Specialty
- Currency
- ISINUS2922181043
Company Profile
Employers Holdings Inc is engaged in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry. The company provides workers' compensation insurance and related services to select, small American businesses.