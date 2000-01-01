Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EIG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EIG

  • Market Cap$1.376bn
  • SymbolNYSE:EIG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Specialty
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2922181043

Company Profile

Employers Holdings Inc is engaged in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry. The company provides workers' compensation insurance and related services to select, small American businesses.

Latest EIG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .