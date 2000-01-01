Company Profile

Empresaria Group PLC is a UK based international specialist staffing company. The group has three main service lines, temporary and contract recruitment, permanent recruitment and offshore recruitment services. The company primarily serves technical and industrial; IT, digital, and design; professional services; retail; executive search; healthcare; aviation; and other sectors. Geographically it has its presence in the regions of UK, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas.Empresaria Group PLC provides staffing and recruitment services in UK, Continental Europe and Rest of the World.