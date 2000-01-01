Company Profile

Empyrean Energy PLC is an oil and gas explorer and producer. The company is engaged in exploration, evaluation, and development and production of oil and gas properties. The company's projects include China Block 29/11 Project, Duyung PSC Project, Sacramento Basin Projects, and Other Projects. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.Empyrean Energy PLC is an oil and gas explorer and producer. The company classified its operations into two businesses: Exploration and Evaluation, and Development and Production of Oil and Gas Properties.