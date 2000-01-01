Ems-Chemie Holding AG Registered Shares (SIX:EMSN)
Company Profile
Ems-Chemie Holding AG is a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a variety of chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product type: High Performance Polymers and Specialty Chemicals. The High Performance Polymers segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells plastic products to the automotive, electrical, and electronics industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment sells fibers, bonding agents for tires, and fusible bonding yarns for textiles and powder coating products. The majority of revenue comes from Europe and the United States.Ems-Chemie Holding AG operates in the business areas of performance polymers and specialty chemicals. It produces customized high-performance polymers, specialises in production of fibres, bonding agents for high-performance tyres, among others.