Emu NL (ASX:EMUCA)

APAC company
Market Info - EMUCA

Company Info - EMUCA

  • Market CapAUD16.800m
  • SymbolASX:EMUCA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000EMUCA2

Company Profile

Emu NL is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include Emu Lake, Windy Knob, Kambalda West, Madoonia Down and Salmon Gums, among others.

Latest EMUCA news

