EN+ GROUP International PJSC Shs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh -Reg S (LSE:ENPL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ENPL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ENPL
- Market Cap$6.261bn
- SymbolLSE:ENPL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAluminum
- Currency
- ISINUS29355E2081
Company Profile
En+ Group PLC is engaged in the production of aluminum, energy generation and distribution and other businesses. The company operates through five business segments namely Metals, Power, Coal, Logistics and Other.