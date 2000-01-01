Enact Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ACT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ACT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ACT

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ACT
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Specialty
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29249E1091

Company Profile

Enact Holdings Inc is a private mortgage insurance provider. It is committed towards helping more people to achieve the dream of homeownership.

Latest ACT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .