Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ENTA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ENTA

  • Market Cap$1.263bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ENTA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29251M1062

Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of small molecule drugs for infectious diseases. The Group uses its chemistry-driven approach & drug discovery capabilities to develop its products.

Latest ENTA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .