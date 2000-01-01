ENAV SpA (MTA:ENAV)

European company
Company Info - ENAV

  • Market Cap€2.905bn
  • SymbolMTA:ENAV
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAirports & Air Services
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005176406

Company Profile

ENAV SpA is an Italian air traffic controlling company. It operates a business through two operating segments providing air traffic control and management services and managing, assisting and maintaining the technological and operational infrastructure.

