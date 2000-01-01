Company Profile

EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG is a German company which is active in the energy sector. It operates through four business segments namely Sales, Grids, Renewable Energies, and Generation and Trading. The Sales segment includes sales of electricity and gas, as well as the provision of energy-related services, such as billing services or energy supply and energy-saving contracting. Grids segment encompasses the value-added stages of transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. Its Renewable Energies segment covers power generation. Generation and Trading segment derives a majority of revenue, which is engaged in the generation and trading of electricity as well as comprises the provision of system services, gas midstream operations, district heating, and environmental services.