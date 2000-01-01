Encanto Potash Corp (TSX:EPO.H)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EPO.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EPO.H

  • Market CapCAD2.290m
  • SymbolTSX:EPO.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA29251N3022

Company Profile

Encanto Potash Corp is a Canada based company involved in industrial metals and mining business sector. The company is engaged in exploration and development of potash properties in the Province of Saskatchewan. Its properties includes Muskowekwan, Ochapowace, and Chacachas.Encanto Potash Corp is a Canada based company involved in industrial metals and mining business sector. The company is engaged in exploration and development of potash properties in the Province of Saskatchewan.

Latest EPO.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .