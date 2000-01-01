Company Profile

Encanto Potash Corp is a Canada based company involved in industrial metals and mining business sector. The company is engaged in exploration and development of potash properties in the Province of Saskatchewan. Its properties includes Muskowekwan, Ochapowace, and Chacachas.