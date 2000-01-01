Company Profile

Encavis AG, formerly Capital Stage AG, is a Germany-based independent solar park operator. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquisition and operation of solar and onshore wind farms. The company focuses on the procurement of various projects and plants which are already connected to the power supply system.