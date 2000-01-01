Company Profile

ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA produces and sells pulp. The company owns and manages eucalyptus forests throughout Spain and harvests timber. The timber is transported to the firm's mills, where it produces pulp for sale to paper manufacturers. Over half of the company's pulp is sold to tissue paper producers. Other customers include manufacturers of specialty paper, printing and writing paper, and packaging paper. Ence also generates and sells electricity from forest biomass. The vast majority of revenue comes from Europe.ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA manufactures eucalyptus pulp, solid wood products and biomass-fuelled renewable energy in Spain. It is also engaged in manufacturing and marketing of machinery used in forestry and public works.