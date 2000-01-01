ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA (XMAD:ENC)
- Market Cap€873.600m
- SymbolXMAD:ENC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorPaper And Paper Products
- ISINES0130625512
Company Profile
ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA manufactures eucalyptus pulp, solid wood products and biomass-fuelled renewable energy in Spain. It is also engaged in manufacturing and marketing of machinery used in forestry and public works.