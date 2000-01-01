Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EHC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EHC
- Market Cap$6.891bn
- SymbolNYSE:EHC
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS29261A1007
Company Profile
Encompass Health Corp, formerly Healthsouth Corp provides post-acute healthcare services in the US through a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health and hospice agencies. It operates Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice.