Company Profile

Encore Capital Group Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. The company purchase portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value and manage them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery. Encore has only a reportable segment being portfolio purchasing and recovery.