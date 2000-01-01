Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ECPG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ECPG
- Market Cap$661.760m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ECPG
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS2925541029
Company Profile
Encore Capital Group Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. The company purchase portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value and manage them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery. Encore has only a reportable segment being portfolio purchasing and recovery.Encore Capital Group Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company provides debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets.