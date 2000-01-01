Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp is engaged in manufacturing electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The company's principal customers are wholesale electrical distributors, who sell building wire and a variety of other products to electrical contractors. Encore offers an electrical building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, RHH/RHW-2 and other types of wire products, including tray cable, metal-clad and armored cable.Encore Wire Corp is engaged in manufacturing electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing.