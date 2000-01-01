Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Market Info - WIRE
Company Info - WIRE
- Market Cap$816.720m
- SymbolNASDAQ:WIRE
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS2925621052
Company Profile
Encore Wire Corp is engaged in manufacturing electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The company's principal customers are wholesale electrical distributors, who sell building wire and a variety of other products to electrical contractors. Encore offers an electrical building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, RHH/RHW-2 and other types of wire products, including tray cable, metal-clad and armored cable.