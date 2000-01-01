Company Profile

Encounter Resources Ltd is an exploration and resource development company focused on projects in Western Australia. The company is actively exploring for gold-copper deposits in the Telfer region as well as copper-cobalt and zinc- lead deposits at Yeneena in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.