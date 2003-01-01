Endeavour International Corp (LSE:ENDV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ENDV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ENDV
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolLSE:ENDV
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS29259G2003
Company Profile
Endeavour International Corp is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of energy reserves and resources such as crude oil and natural gas in the United Kingdom North Sea and United States onshore.