Company Profile

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold mining company. The company engages in gold mining operating four mines in West Africa in addition to having project development and exploration assets. It focuses on effectively managing its existing assets to maximize cash flows as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities that benefit from its management and operational expertise. Its operations are held in Burkina Faso (Karma, Hounde, Mana and Boungou mines), Cote d'Ivoire (Ity mines), and Mali (Kalana Project). The company generates maximum revenue from Burkina Faso.