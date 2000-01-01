Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp is a precious metal mining company. The company is primarily engaged in silver mining and owns three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Its other business activities include acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The company is organized into four operating mining segments, Guanacevi, Bolanitos, El Cubo, and El Compas, which are located in Mexico as well as Exploration and Corporate segments. Its Exploration segment consists of projects in the exploration and evaluation phases in Mexico and Chile.Endeavour Silver Corp is a precious metals mining company. The company is primarily engaged in silver mining and owns three high grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico.