Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corp is a metal exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. Its projects include Pardo Joint Venture (JV) Property, Bandito Property, Elephant Mountain Gold Property and other properties. It operates through the segment of exploration and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada and the United States.