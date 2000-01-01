Company Profile

Enduro Metals Corp is a explorer focused in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The company made several discoveries during its first program in 2019 namely gold-rich copper porphyry at the Burgundy Trend; Chachi, generated high-grade samples of Au, Ag, Pb, Ni & Co over a 9km x 4km area with associated geophysical responses; diamond drilling at the NW Zone demonstrated that the historic gold resource remains open laterally and to depth.Crystal Lake Mining Corp is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company’s project portfolio comprises of Emo iron/gold project and Tom Cat project.