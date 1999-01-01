Company Profile

Enel Americas has electricity generation, transmission, and distribution businesses in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. Its generation fleet consists of more than 100 power plants with over 11,000 megawatts of installed capacity, over 50% of which is hydroelectric. The company's distribution businesses have 25 million customers, serving key urban areas in each of the countries it operates. Enel S.p.A. first acquired control of Enersis, Enel America's predecessor, in 1999 and currently owns approximately 57% of the company.Enel Americas SA, generates, transmits and distributes electric energy in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru.