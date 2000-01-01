Enel Generacion Chile SA ADR (NYSE:EOCC)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - EOCC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EOCC

  • Market Cap$4.914bn
  • SymbolNYSE:EOCC
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29244T1016

Company Profile

Enel Generacion Chile SA is an electricity utility company. It is engaged in the generation and transmission of electricity businesses in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Latest EOCC news

