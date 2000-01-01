Enel Generacion Chile SA ADR (NYSE:EOCC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EOCC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EOCC
- Market Cap$4.914bn
- SymbolNYSE:EOCC
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- Currency
- ISINUS29244T1016
Company Profile
Enel Generacion Chile SA is an electricity utility company. It is engaged in the generation and transmission of electricity businesses in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru.