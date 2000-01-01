Enel SpA ADR (XETRA:ENLA)

European company
Market Info - ENLA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ENLA

  • Market Cap€60.909bn
  • SymbolXETRA:ENLA
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29265W2070

Company Profile

Enel SpA is a diversified energy company based in Italy. The company mainly generates and distributes electricity across Italy, Spain, and Latin America. The firm also engages in gas transmission and distribution activities.

Latest ENLA news

