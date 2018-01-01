Eneraqua Technologies Ordinary Shares (LSE:ETP) Share Price

Company Profile

Eneraqua Technologies PLC is engaged in the provision of turnkey solutions for decarbonisation through heating and hot water systems for multiple occupancy social housing and commercial projects. Its services are split into two divisions: energy and water. The energy division focuses on clients with end-of-life gas, oil or electric heating and hot water systems. The water division is a growing service offering focused on water efficiency upgrades utilising the patented Control Flow HL2024 technology.