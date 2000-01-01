Company Profile

Energean PLC is an oil and gas company. The principal activity of the group is the exploration, production, and commercialization of crude oil and natural gas in Greece, Israel, North Africa and the wider Eastern Mediterranean. Its operating segments include Greece, Israel, Montenegro and New Ventures. It offers exploration, production, vessels transportation, and onshore and offshore drilling services. It also has exploration potential in the other licenses held in offshore Western Greece, and Montenegro.Energean Oil & Gas PLC is engaged in the exploration, production and commercialisation of crude oil and natural gas in Greece, Israel, North Africa and the wider Eastern Mediterranean.