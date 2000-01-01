Energie Europe Service (EURONEXT:MLEES)

European company
Market Info - MLEES

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLEES

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLEES
  • IndustryUtilities
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010945733

Company Profile

Energie Europe Service is engaged distributed generation of renewable energy which it ensures through development, implementation, operation and financing of facilities.

Latest MLEES news

